March 16 - BLiTZ. The head of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar al-Assad, claims that the United States controls terrorists in the country. According to the politician, Washington also controls the militants through other countries.

Assad noted that sometimes control is carried out through Turkey. However, Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Alliance, which is controlled by the States.

Syrian leader Assad called Zelensky a clown March 16, 2023 at 18:35

“When will they stop doing this? This will never stop, because terror is one of the armies of the West,” Assad said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

The President of the SAR stressed that the West would stop such practices only when it was stopped by the so-called “big power”. According to Assad, the militants were also used against the USSR.