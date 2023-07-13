Bastille Day 2023 Parade: Bastille Day is being celebrated today, know why it is so special for India

Bastille Day 2023, Bastille Day 2023 Parade: The National Day of France, celebrated annually on 14 July, is commonly known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries. National Day of France, also known as Bastille Day.

Why France’s Bastille Day 2023 is in discussion?

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the French President for the invitation as the Guest of Honor at the Bastille Day 2023 celebrations in France. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be the guest of honor at the Bastille Day celebrations in France today, 14th July.

Bastille Fort was attacked on 14th July

The Bastille Fort was built in France in the Middle Ages i.e. from the 14th century to the middle of the 18th century. Feudalism was ruling in France through this fort. The special thing is that the guarding of Paris was also done through this fort. With the passage of time, some part of the fort was converted into a jail. On July 14, 1789, when there was a revolution in France, the revolutionaries attacked the Bastille and freed some prisoners. From that day it was believed that the end of monarchy has started in France. The storming of the Bastille helped bring together large sections of society, and in a way, people began to see the Bastille as a symbol of unity.

Bastille Day is special for India this year

Paris’s famous Champs-Elysees, called the world’s most beautiful avenue, is getting ready to welcome a special guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with a display of French military might. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honor on French National Day or Bastille Day. Another special thing is that after 107 years, 269 soldiers of the Punjab Regiment will also be a part of this parade. But it is important to understand here why the Bastille Day Parade is important for France.

Historical Background of Bastille Day

July 14, 1789 is considered an important date in French history as it marks the beginning of the French Revolution. On this day, the residents of Paris stormed the Bastille fortress, which was a symbol of monarchy and authoritarian rule.

The successful seizure of ammunition and weapons from the Bastille marked a turning point in the fight against the “Ancient Regime” and imperial troops.

The fall of the Bastille was seen as a victory for the people of Paris, and later, the structure was demolished.

A year later, on July 14, 1790, the people celebrated the Feast of the Association to mark the end of absolutism and the beginning of a new era.

Thousands gathered on the Champ de Mars in Paris, where Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgard conducted a Mass at the altar of the Fatherland.

After being abandoned for many years, July 14 was officially declared a national holiday of the Republic on July 6, 1880, when Parliament passed an act to commemorate the historic event.

Significance of Bastille Day

The significance of July 14 lies in its symbolic representation of the victory of its people. After the end of the First World War which lasted from 1914 to 1918, this historic day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm in 1919.

National Holi Day happens on Bastille Day

Bastille Day is a holiday across the country. The national holiday on this day was officially started in the year 1880 itself. From the beginning, fireworks and military parades started happening on this day. Apart from public celebration, addressing the name of the country is also a special program of this day. Earlier, apart from the special event on 14th, dance, singing and entertainment etc. were organized throughout the month of July, but later it was limited to one day only. Bastille Day was affected during the Corona period but once again France is ready to celebrate like before.

What is the significance of Bastille Prison

Answer. The Bastille prison was seen as a symbol of the repressive rule of the French monarchy. Its storming by the people of Paris on July 14, 1789, was considered a pivotal moment in the French Revolution and the beginning of the end of absolute monarchy in France. is seen.

