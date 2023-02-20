The Russian Investigative Committee is checking more than ten US citizens for involvement in the creation of biological weapons in Ukraine. This was announced on February 20 by the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin.

“Currently, more than ten US citizens are being checked for involvement in the implementation of dual-use biological programs, as well as a number of officials from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense,” he said. TASS.

According to him, the main source of evidence is the data of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the results of operational-search activities.

The investigation is being conducted as part of checking Ukraine’s violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction.

On February 6, Konstantin Kosachev, co-chair of the parliamentary commission to investigate the activities of American biological laboratories in Ukraine, said that a lot of attention is focused around the world on US biological research in Ukraine, and it is only growing due to Russia’s ongoing work on this issue. According to him, it will no longer be possible for American customers to hide the truth about their activities.

Currently, at least 30 American biological laboratories remain in Ukraine, he added. However, in those settlements that come under the control of the Russian Federation, they cease their activities. At the same time, out of 300 American biological laboratories, 50 are located along the Russian border.

On January 31, the coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, admitted that the Americans did indeed conduct a number of studies with Ukrainian colleagues in the field of “pandemic prevention” on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, Kirby assured that the United States allegedly did not conduct military biological research in Ukraine.

The day before, Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, said that since 2015, the US authorities have been studying the methods of transmission of COVID-19 from animals to humans, as well as the pathogenic properties of the coronavirus pathogen. On the same day, the head of the RKhBZ troops reported on US experiments related to HIV infection, which also took place on the territory of Ukraine.