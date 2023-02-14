Bastrykin instructed to check the information about the beating of a child in St. Petersburg

Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to organize a verification of information about the beating of a child in St. Petersburg. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the TFR on Tuesday, February 14.

“The head of the department instructed the acting head of the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg, Oleg Valerievich Bobkov, to organize an audit and find out all the circumstances,” the department noted.

According to the report, according to information available to the Investigative Committee, in a trampoline center on Kollontai Street, a woman beat an eleven-year-old boy because of a conflict with her child.

As a result of the incident, the child was diagnosed with a bruise of the soft tissues of the face.

Earlier, on February 6, Bastrykin instructed to initiate a criminal case after the publication in the media of information that in the Ryazan region a woman starved her eight-year-old son and left her to spend the night in the entrance.

