February 19, 2023, 21:28 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, pointed to the fact that the militants of the Ukrainian army cut off the heads from the bodies of the members of mercenary units destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces in order to complicate the process of their identification. This is done in order to hide information.

“The Ukrainian side is trying in any way to hide the identity of foreigners. In order to complicate the identification of the bodies of the dead mercenaries, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cut off their hands and heads, ”TASS quotes the text of his statement.

He noted that a number of such corpses could be found on the territory of the Northern Military District. From the equipment found in these areas, it turned out that the dead were Polish citizens who joined the Ukrainian side on a mercenary basis.

Recall that the United States government appealed to the Kyiv regime with a call to take decisive steps within the line of military contact. Information about this is disseminated by the newspaper Politico.

The text of this publication says that the American side is frightened by the possibility of the victory of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in a number of areas and the suspension of the transfer of means of warfare from the powers of the West, which allow the Ukrainian army to hold positions. Read more in the BLiTZ article.