The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, said on February 20 that evidence had been collected of the involvement of the military and political leadership of Ukraine in the genocide of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass.

According to him, over the course of nine years, employees of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation have collected “thousands of volumes of materials confirming the commission of crimes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions.” Bastrykin noted that the documented facts of the crimes of Ukrainian militants are the basis of “an objective and motivated accusation, which is devoid of any bias and ambiguity.”

“All of them directly demonstrate the involvement of the top military and political leadership of Ukraine in the genocide of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, crimes against the peace and security of mankind, as well as other crimes against the person,” he quotes TASS.

Earlier, on February 10, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the package of military assistance from the United States announced on February 3 for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is pushing Kyiv to commit war crimes. She also stressed that the financial assistance announced by Brussels to Kyiv will be spent on the “slaughter”.

On the eve of the director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexei Polishchuk, said that Washington was responsible for the shelling of a hospital in Novoaidar of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS.

On February 1, Zakharova, commenting on the report of the international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) on the use of prohibited mines “Petal” by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), noted that even Western organizations have to confirm Kiev’s war crimes.

On January 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry called Kiev’s shelling of hospitals in the LPR a war crime. The agency warned that the organizers and perpetrators of the incident would be punished.

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stressed on January 28 that the United States was directly involved in the deaths of civilians in Novoaidar. He noted that the strike of militants on a hospital in a city in the LPR is a heinous war crime.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck from the HIMARS MLRS on the building of the district hospital in Novoaidar in the LPR, 14 people were killed, 24 more were injured. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called the attack on the hospital a grave war crime of the Kyiv regime.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

