Bastrykin spoke about the initiation of more than 150 cases of fakes about the army

In Russia, 152 criminal cases have been initiated about fakes about the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. This was announced on February 20 by the head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin.

“Based on these facts, 152 criminal cases were initiated, in which 136 persons were prosecuted. 53 criminal cases have been submitted to the court, 16 sentences have already been passed,” he said in an interview. TASS.

Bastrykin noted that severe punishment for such crimes is due to their public danger.

“False information about the actions of the Armed Forces can harm not only specific citizens, but also the interests of the state, public security. Therefore, the sanctions of the new articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation established by the legislator are fully justified, ”said the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, on February 6, the Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced blogger Veronika Belotserkovskaya in absentia (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Veronika Belotserkovskaya) nine years in a penal colony in the case of fakes about the Russian Armed Forces. The term of punishment is calculated from the moment of her detention in the territory of Russia or extradition to the Russian Federation.

Prior to that, on February 1, the Basmanny Court of Moscow convicted journalist Alexander Nevzorov (this material concerns the activities of foreign agent Alexander Nevzorov) of spreading fake news about the Russian Armed Forces and sentenced him in absentia to eight years in prison.

The law criminalizing fake news about the Russian Armed Forces came into force on March 4, 2022.