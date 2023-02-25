Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes Political scientist Markov: Russia made huge mistakes during the NWO, so it did not celebrate the anniversary February 25, 2023 at 13:58

“It’s not possible to beat strangers the way you want – we will beat our own,” says Khodakovsky.

The commander of the Vostok battalion, Alexander Khodakovsky, spoke about the reasons for the hysteria in Russia. We are talking about skirmishes within the country that arise against the backdrop of the current SVO. According to the battalion commander, the reason for what is happening lies in fear and self-doubt.

He does not hold a grudge against such people, explaining these disputes by the fact that people are trying to throw out their experiences. Khodakovsky called for clenching his teeth and keeping the sphincters tucked in.

“I advise you to tighten the sphincters, clench your teeth and take a hit,” Khodakovsky said.

As an example, he cited the residents of Donbass, who since 2014 did not know what to expect from the future.