February 25, 2023, 14:41 – BLiTZ – News The Bandera General Staff, in its report dated February 24, reported on the ongoing attacks by Russian troops on the positions of “defenders of independence” in the Nevelsky and Vodyany districts on the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk, as well as in the Maryinka district on the southwestern outskirts of the city.

Separately, fierce battles were noted for the settlement of Pobeda (3.3 km south-west of Maryinka), which was confirmed by a video recording with geolocation. About it writes columnist for Free Press Alexander Sitnikov.

“Defenders of independence” on the Ukrainian Internet report that they have been forgotten due to the battles for Bakhmut, although they are also not having an easy time, and they do not have enough resources to reinforce.

From our side, war correspondents also note successes on the Donetsk front, but call them modest. Several Telegram channels reported on the breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense south of Maryinka and the raid of Russian troops into Pobeda.

A post appeared on the Rybar Telegram channel stating that Russian troops were trying to capture Maryinka from the south and north, starting an offensive from the tire repair plant to the south towards Pobeda, and were able to enter the settlement.

Experts note that such a maneuver puts the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a disadvantage, but Russian soldiers will be able to develop an offensive only after suppressing Ukrainian artillery and passing minefields.

There are also serious advances in the battles for Marinka, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using an effective defense scheme with the help of situational centers, including the use of NATO equipment that corrects artillery fire. According to information from enemy sources, the Siverska brigade was withdrawn from Maryinka to neighboring Ukrainsk.

There is indeed a logic to this. Ukrainian fighters who have been fighting in Maryinka for a long time, as well as our fighters, are perfectly familiar with the area, including they are aware of “blind zones”, while newcomers simply “go nuts” among the endless ruins and, for sure, will become easy prey for enemy. However, independent experts doubt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction will receive Leopards. Say, they are being prepared for an offensive elsewhere.

In the analytics of the Ukrainian General Staff under the heading “for official use”, which became known in the Ukrainian Telegram space, it is predicted that the attempts of the RF Armed Forces to take Victory with the subsequent exit to Georgievka will intensify.

Enemy experts explain the slow pace of advancement of the Russian army by the priority of saving manpower over territorial victories.

Nevertheless, after the likely defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut, Russia will free up significant resources, which, for sure, will be directed to an offensive in the Donetsk region.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.