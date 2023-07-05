Bawaal Teaser: Teaser out of Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Bawal’, Arijit Singh’s magical voice will touch your heart

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor’s new romantic-drama film ‘Bawal’. Now the explosive teaser of the film has been released. The movie will be released on July 21 on Prime Video. The teaser begins with a romantic sad song by Arijit Singh. In which Janhvi appears in front of Varun in a stylish avatar. After which a glimpse of the romantic chemistry of both is seen. Later, the actress says in the background, I spent so much time understanding my relationship, that when I understood it, the time had come to lose it.

Bawal teaser release

The teaser of the film ‘Bawal’ gives a glimpse of the lovely and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). Composed by Mithoon and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the love-filled song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’ in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice makes every moment more wonderful. Sharing the teaser, Janhvi wrote, “Love is never easy, get ready for some ruckus!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Sajid Nadiadwala said this about the film

The producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Bawal is a film that I am extremely proud of, as I think this film will always be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the very beginning, we were sure that ‘Bawal’ will be appreciated by the audience all over the world and they will enjoy the film to the fullest. As far as the partnership with Prime Video is concerned, through global streaming premieres, we can reach viewers in every corner of the world. Working with a visionary like Nitesh as well as extremely promising actors like Varun and Janhvi really makes a producer’s job a lot easier because the hard work that all of us put into this film is beyond expectation. On July 21, viewers will witness a love story that will be remembered for centuries.”

Anupama: After Maya, a new villain enters Anupama’s life, the aim is to get away from Anuj-Chhoti Anu. t)Bawaal release date