March 17 - BLiTZ. The International Court of Justice in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

So far, no details of what happened have been received, however, it is clear that this body is trying to hold the Russian president accountable because of the events in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has previously announced that Russia will not recognize the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague.

It is obvious that the decision of the Hague court was caused by pressure from the West, and the Hague court itself has long lost any signs of an independent and democratic instance.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

