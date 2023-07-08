BBMKU: For enrollment in UG, students will have to fill subject selection form, list released

Binod Bihari Mahato Koyalanchal Vishwavidyalaya (BBMKU) has released the list of subject combinations available in UG courses in all 36 constituent and affiliated colleges. Students will have to fill the form according to the subject combination available in that college at the time of admission. Students will have to fill the form and submit it to the colleges at the time of physical verification. On the basis of this the subjects will be allotted to the students. Students will have to give three options for Major as well as Minor paper. Also three options will have to be given in multi-disciplinary course. A compulsory subject would be to read Under Standing India. After this, students will have to choose one of the two options available in the skill enhancement course. Along with this, in the sixth paper, in the ability enhancement course, one paper will have to be selected from English and Hindi.

UG Semester II exam started at home center

BBMKU UG Semester Two (Session 2022-26) examinations started from Friday. For the first time in the university, the examination is being conducted at the home center. On the first day, the examination was conducted peacefully in both the shifts. In the first shift, the science faculty Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Maths, Physics, Zoology, Anthropology, Commerce and in the second shift all the language papers were examined. In PK Roy College, examinees were prevented from carrying bags inside the campus. The students also lodged an objection regarding this, but the college administration did not allow the bag to be taken inside. After this, the students went to take the exam by keeping their bags on the wall of IIT ISM, next to the main gate, outside the gate. The students said that they had to go outside keeping their mobiles in their bags.

Committee members will do surprise inspection

Here, the university administration has formed a flying squad to conduct malpractice-free examination of UG semester two started in 33 colleges of Dhanbad and Bokaro. The responsibility of the Flying Squad has been given to the members of the Proctorial Committee of the University. All the members will go to different colleges and take stock of the examinations going on there.