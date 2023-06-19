BCCI announced the new selection committee of Team India, now this committee will choose the squad of Indian women’s team

BCCI Women’s Selection Committee: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the selection committee for the Indian women’s team on Monday, 19 June. Along with this, the BCCI has also announced the names of the members of the selection committee of the Junior Cricket Committee. The BCCI has appointed former women’s cricketer Neetu David as the chief selector of the Indian women’s cricket team, while former Karnataka wicket-keeper batsman VS Tilak Naidu has been appointed as the chief selector of junior cricketers.

Such is the selection committee of Indian women’s cricket

BCCI has announced the selection committee of Indian women’s cricket. Former women cricketer Neetu David has been appointed as the chief selector. Apart from Neetu David, the BCCI has appointed Renu Margaret, Aarti Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar and Shyama De Shaw as members of the women’s selectors committee. That is, now a player will be included in the Indian women’s cricket team and who will not be decided by Neetu David, Renu Margaret, Aarti Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar and Shyama De Shaw together.

NEWS : BCCI announces Women’s Selection Committee & Junior Cricket Committee appointments.The CAC has unanimously recommended Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu for the said positions.More Details https://t.co/EGKhomrBE1

— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2023



Who is Neetu David?

Talking about Neetu David, the chief selector of Indian women’s cricket, she has played a total of 10 Test matches in her career so far, in which she has taken 41 wickets in 16 innings while bowling at an economy rate of 1.74. At the same time, he has played 97 ODIs in his career so far, in which he has taken 141 wickets while bowling with an economy of 2.82.

Such is the selection committee of junior cricketers of India

Talking about the selection committee of junior cricketers of India, BCCI has appointed VS Tilak Naidu as the chief selector of junior cricketers. Apart from Tilak Naidu, the selection committee of India’s junior cricketers includes Randev Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel and Krishna Mohan. That is, now which player will be given a chance in the Indian junior team and which player will not be given a chance, it will be decided by VS Tilak Naidu, Randev Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel and Krishna Mohan together.

Who is Tilak Naidu?

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper batsman, represented Karnataka from 1998–99 to 2009–10 as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. With his aggressive batting style, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games. From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA junior selection committee and also served on the KSCA senior selection committee during the 2015–16 season.

Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (Chairman), Renu Margaret, Aarti Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama De Shaw.

Junior Cricket Committee: VS Tilak Naidu (Chairperson), Randev Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishna Mohan.

World Cup 2023: BCCI’s befitting reply to Pakistan, there will be no change in the venue!