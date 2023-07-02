BCCI demands big sacrifice from states hosting World Cup 2023, all agree

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) 2023 ODI World Cup All the 10 match hosting states have been asked to voluntarily give up hosting ODIs during the bilateral series. So that those state associations can be compensated who have missed hosting this prestigious ICC tournament. BCCI The decision came after secretary Jai Shah wrote a letter to the state cricket associations on June 28, in which Shah has told that he had asked the cricket associations of all these 10 states in a meeting a day before the announcement of the World Cup schedule. Regarding request.

BCCI Secretary Jah Shah wrote a letter requesting

BCCI secretary Jaha Shah had earlier this week met the heads of the state associations ahead of the announcement of the World Cup schedule. In a letter to the state associations, Shah has informed that his proposal has been unanimously accepted by the authorities of the World Cup hosting venues which include Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Are included. However, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, which hosted only warm-up matches during the World Cup, will get a chance to host in the upcoming season.

Received unanimous consent and support from all unions: Jay Shah

Jai Shah said, ‘During our meeting, I had proposed a solution to ensure fair distribution of matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. I had requested other host associations, except Assam and Kerala, which host warm-up matches, to voluntarily give up their turn to host ODIs during the bilateral international season. He said, “This proposal was put forward to accommodate the state associations who unfortunately missed out on hosting the matches of the Cricket World Cup.” Shah said, ‘I am happy to inform you that the proposal has got unanimous consent and support from all the unions participating in the meeting.’

World Cup matches will be held in these cities

The 10 venues selected for the World Cup are Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. The practice matches of the tournament will be played from September 29 to October 3 in Guwahati (4) and Thiruvananthapuram (4), Hyderabad (2). Let us tell you that the World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. (language input)

Virat Kohli went on a lunch date with wife Anushka Sharma in London, shared beautiful pictures on social media word cup 2023 hosting states to drop bilateral odis