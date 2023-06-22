BCCI invites applications for Indian cricket team selector, can apply till June 30

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for one member of the Men’s Selection Committee. Its notice has been posted on the official website and has also been shared by the cricket governing body on all social media platforms. The last date of application for this one post will be 30th June and after that the selected candidates will have to go through the interview process.

here are the terms

BCCI has identified certain qualifications for a candidate to apply for the post of selector. The candidate should have played at least seven Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODI matches and 20 first-class matches. The candidate should have retired from the game at least five years back. Along with this, BCCI has also put some other conditions.

Should not be a member of any association

According to the notice issued by the BCCI, the candidate applying for this post should have been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and the Rules and Regulations) for a total number of years, to become a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. will not be eligible for Apart from eligibility, the BCCI has also mentioned the responsibilities of the selector.

these are the responsibilities

Mentioning the responsibilities, BCCI has said that it is necessary for the candidate to select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner. Plan and build a strong bench strength for the senior national team. Attend team meetings as and when required. Travel to watch domestic and international matches.

Media may also have to address

Apart from this, it will also be the responsibility of the selector to prepare and provide the performance evaluation report of the concerned team to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis. It may also be the job of a selector to address the media on team selection, if instructed by the BCCI. Along with this, it is also necessary to appoint a captain for the team in each format and follow the rules and regulations of the BCCI.