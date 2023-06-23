BCCI New Selector: Virender Sehwag is going to become the new Chief Selector! But because of this the screw is stuck

Team India’s New Chief Selector:The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday invited applications for the post of a member of Team India’s selection committee. BCCI gave information about this by tweeting. This place is vacant since the resignation of former chief selector Chetan Sharma. The board is looking for a national selector from North Zone. In such a situation, former Indian player Virender Sehwag is being considered as the best option for the post of Chief Selectors. Please tell that the last date for filling the application is 30 June.

Sehwag best option from North Zone, but..

According to a media report, Virender Sehwag has been approached by the cricket board, but due to low salary, Sehwag is not showing interest in becoming the chief selector. Significantly, the current chairman of selectors gets a salary of Rs 1 crore, while the remaining four members of the committee are given Rs 90 lakh annually. Earlier, Sehwag had disclosed that the BCCI had shown interest in making him the head coach, but later the role was given to Anil Kumble. On the other hand, a source having information about this matter said that Sehwag can refuse the post of chief selector due to low salary.

Sehwag not interested in the post

Speaking to the news agency ‘PTI’, a BCCI official said, ‘Veeru was asked to apply for the post of head coach at the time of CoA and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely that he would apply himself and the salary package is also not something that would be financially viable for someone of his stature. The source further said, ‘It is not that the BCCI cannot pay at least Rs 4-5 crore to the chairman of the selection committee. It can actually solve a lot of these conflict of interest issues that prevent leading players from even thinking of getting into the selection committee.

Qualification required to apply

Have played 7 test matches.

Have played 30 first class matches.

OR Experience of 10 ODIs and 20 First Class matches.

At least five years have passed since the retirement of the player making the application.

