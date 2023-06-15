BCCI Title Sponsorship: Companies of these brand categories are ineligible to apply, despite billions in revenue, know

BCCI Title Sponsorship : Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited tenders for title sponsorship rights of Indian cricket teams – men’s, women’s and age group teams. This means that soon you can see the new name printed in the front on the jersey of the Indian cricket team. BCCI has taken this step after the previous sponsor Byju’s ended its deal at the end of the last financial year. Let us tell you that Byju had signed a deal of US $ 35 million with the BCCI for its branding on the front of the jersey of the Indian men’s cricket team.

These brand categories are ineligible for BCCI title sponsorship

The BCCI has considered certain brand categories ineligible for title sponsorship and has issued a list of those who will be considered ineligible to buy sponsorship rights. These categories are-

Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturers

alcohol products

betting

cryptocurrency

real money gaming

Tobacco

Anything that hurts sentiments, like pornography etc.

Billion dollar revenue categories

For your information, let us tell you that the brand categories which BCCI has banned for the title sponsorship of the cricket team, their revenue is in billions of dollars. What is the revenue and annual growth of the brand categories which BCCI has considered ineligible for title sponsorship of cricket team? Let’s find out-

How much revenue of which category?

The list of brand categories that BCCI has prepared considering ineligible for title sponsorship is at number one – athleisure and sportswear manufacturers. According to Statista’s data, its market size in India is about $ 80 billion and this industry is growing at an annual rate of 10 percent. Alcohol products are on the second number. This industry is worth 495 billion dollars and is registering an annual growth rate of 6.53 percent. The third brand category is betting. Its market size is $1.70 billion and it is growing at the rate of 9.77 percent. The fourth category is cryptocurrency. This $ 2.22 billion industry is growing at the rate of 9.83 percent annually. The fifth brand category is real money gaming and has a market size of $2.6 billion. This industry is growing at the rate of 28-30 percent annually. The sixth brand category in BCCI’s ‘no-no list’ is that of tobacco products. In India, this industry is worth 127.3 billion dollars and its growth rate is 4.73 percent.