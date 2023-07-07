BCCI will soon bring a policy on foreign T20 leagues for retired cricketers, Jai Shah said this

BCCI ICC has started a process to regulate the participation of retired players in foreign T20 leagues. However, no time limit was imposed on the players in the Apex Council meeting held on Friday. BCCI Secretary Jai Shah told reporters that we will bring a policy to stop the trend of pre-determined retirement. In today’s meeting of BCCI, it was decided to send both men and women teams to the Asian Games.

Ambati Rayudu also ready to play foreign league

At present, Indian cricketers who announce their retirement from international and IPL can play in foreign T20 leagues. But the increase in the number of retired players has worried the BCCI officials. Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, Parthiv Patel, S Sreesanth and Stuart Binny will play in the Gym Afro T10 League in a fortnight. Ambati Rayudu will be a part of Major League Cricket in USA. Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan competed in the ILT20 at the beginning of the year.

It won’t be easy to stick to the rules

Explain that the involvement of any Indian player in competitive leagues helps in attracting sponsors. This is what BCCI wants to avoid. However, the argument from the Indian board is that it is a visionary idea to prevent brain drain. A player said on the condition of anonymity that it is not so straightforward to force retired players to keep calm as they are not contracted.

BCCI will take legal opinion

It is understood that the board will take legal opinion on this. The BCCI may also ask retired players to seek NOC (No Objection Certificate), for which the guidelines have not been finalized yet.

Impact player rule in domestic cricket



The BCCI also decided that the impact player rule of IPL 2023 will be extended to the domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. However, post IPL, there will be some changes based on the feedback from all the stakeholders. In IPL 2023, teams will select a 15-man squad at the toss and an impact player can be included at any stage, effectively making it a 12-a-side competition. The BCCI said that the impact player rule will not be mandatory in domestic cricket.

Specialist coach for women’s team



Former Mumbai skipper Amol Majumdar will soon take over as the head coach of the Indian women’s team, while interviews will be held soon for the batting and bowling coaches. Former India off-spinner Nushin Al Khadeer has currently gone to Bangladesh with the Indian team as an interim coach.