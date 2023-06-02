BCCL creates record in coal production-dispatch and OB removal

Dhanbad News: BCCL has created a record in the month of May by registering the highest coal production, OB removal and coal dispatch figures since the inception of the company. According to BCCL data, the company has produced 3.33 million tonnes and dispatched 3.26 million tonnes of coal in the month of May. While 13.60 million cubic meter OB has been removed. During this, BCCL’s production growth is 25.9 percent, dispatch growth is 12.9 percent and OB removal growth is 39.2 percent positive. BCCL CMD Samiran Dutta has congratulated the committed team (officers and employees) of the company.

But the company lagged behind the monthly target

On one hand, BCCL has made records in production, dispatch and OB removal. On the other hand, the company has lagged behind its monthly target. According to BCCL data, in the month of May, the target of BCCL was set to produce and dispatch 3.71 million coal. While the company has produced 3.33 million tonnes and dispatched 3.26 million tonnes of coal. Which is 90 and 88 percent of the target respectively.

100 percent production-dispatch in Bastakola and Block-2 area

If we look at the figures of BCCL, the performance of Bastakola and Block-2 area of ​​the company has been the best in the month of May. This is the reason that out of 12 areas of BCCL, only two areas (Bastakola and Block-2) have produced and dispatched more coal than their target. While all other areas have lagged behind both their targets. Bastakola area has achieved 100 percent production and 102 percent coal dispatch of its target. While 115 percent product and 116 percent coal of the block-two area target has been dispatched.

Performance of 12 areas of BCCL at a glance

Area – Target – Production – Percentage

Barora – 0.360 – 0.305 – 85

block-two – 0.360 – 0.413 – 115

Govindpur – 0.090 – 0.065 – 72

Katras – 0.400 – 0.356 – 89

Sijua – 0.410 – 0.352 – 86

Kusunda – 0.570 – 0.535 – 94

Bastacola – 0.620 – 0.621 – 100

Lodna – 0.600 – 0.521 – 87

PB Area – 0.035 – 0.016 – 47

WJ Area – 0.080 – 0.055 – 69

IJ Area – 0.095 – 0.054 – 57

CB Area – 0.090 – 0.040 – 45

BCCL Total – 3.710 – 3.332 – 90

(Note: Coal production figures in million tonnes)