Be careful if teeth and gums bleed while brushing! can’t be a problem

Bleeding Teeth and Gums: If your saliva turns pink after several times of brushing or flossing, you may have gingivitis. Sometimes the symptoms do not appear at all. If there is no treatment on time then problems can increase. Learn what is this problem, symptoms and how to prevent…

Gingivitis (dental pyorrhea) is usually a problem. This is caused by bacteria and plaque on the teeth. These bacteria can attack and damage the gum tissue. This breaks the bone supporting the teeth and the roots of the teeth come out. Space is formed between the teeth, as a result of which the teeth start moving. If untreated, there is a risk of dementia, diabetes and heart disease.

Problems can happen even if there is no tooth decay

Bleeding gums after brushing or flossing. The gum area does not look pink but red. This problem can occur even if there is no tooth decay. Foul smell always comes from the mouth, the taste gets spoiled. If you are having trouble chewing and your teeth are shaking then be careful.

Toothache Relief Tips: 8 Effective Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Toothache At Night

cold compress

Using a cold compress can help to reduce the pain of the tooth. Applying a piece of ice wrapped in a towel to the affected area of ​​the face or jaw will help constrict the blood vessels in that area, which can reduce pain.

Elevation

Accumulation of blood in the head causes additional pain and swelling. For some people, elevating the head with an extra pillow or two will help relieve the pain.

salt water rinse

The easiest way in toothache is to rinse with ordinary salt water, it gives relief in toothache. Salt water is a natural antibacterial agent, so it helps reduce swelling. Along with this, it is also a panacea for other teeth.

Clove

Clove contains eugenol which helps a lot in reducing toothache. A 2015 clinical trial indicated that people who applied eugenol to their gums and sockets after a tooth extraction also experienced less pain and swelling during healing.

Garlic

Garlic is a common household ingredient that is also used by some people to get relief from toothache. Garlic can help kill bacteria in the mouth that cause cavities and toothache.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. prabhatkhabar.com does not confirm these. Our advice is to contact the concerned expert before implementing them.)