Be careful while buying land in Bareilly, cheated 1.37 crore by making fake deals, police arrested three

Bareilly : A big fraud has come to the fore in the name of land deal in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The deal of other’s land was done through fake Aadhaar card. Along with this, he cheated of Rs.1.37. Due to which an FIR was registered against the accused in the Cantt police station. The police have arrested three of the accused and sent them to jail.

Lal Singh, a resident of Kargaina of Subhashnagar police station area of ​​the city, lodged an FIR against Rajpal Yadav, his wife Parvati, Pradeep Singh alias Lakhwinder, Dalal Rajesh, Danveer Yadav, Vijnesh Yadav, and Jaswinder Kaur under the sections of fraudulently preparing and using forged documents. Was done On Sunday, the Subhashnagar police station arrested Gyan Prakash, a resident of Badaun’s Deepak Talkies, Parvati Verma, a resident of Fauji Chowk Ward-25, and Pradeep Singh alias Lakhwinder, a resident of Chandora Bahadurpur village in Shahjahanpur, and sent them to jail. The police sent all the three accused to jail on Sunday evening.

this is the case

It is alleged that the accused hatched a conspiracy and declared a woman named Parvati as the owner of the concerned land. Fake Aadhaar card prepared in the name of Jaswinder Kaur. He was assured that the said land belongs to Jaswinder Kaur. His price was told 10 crore rupees. Along with this, the accused assured that they are buying half the land. You buy half. Talked about getting land for five crores. After this, the accused cheated Rs 1.37 crore. However, the check of Rs 85 thousand was not cleared. The police investigated against the accused. The accused were found right in this. In this case, Inspector Subhashnagar Akhilesh Pradhan says that all the three accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwPD20hQKL0)