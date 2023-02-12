Beat to the beat: Hi-Fi Rush and six more great rhythm games

Games for the sense of musical rhythm can captivate even those who, in their own opinion, have been stepped on by a bear. Many representatives of the genre do not require musical talent and help you learn to hit the beat. The new rhythm hit and several other high-quality games are in the Izvestia selection.

HiFi Rush

Developer: Tango Gameworks

What to play on: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Photo: Tango Gameworks

Nobody expected this game. Bright and stylish rhythm and slasher Hi-Fi Rush literally fell on everyone’s head at the beginning of this year. Studio Tango Gameworks is best known for its horror projects The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, so the cartoon-style musical project came as a surprise even to those who follow the developer closely.

The crazy cyberpunk world of the game is nostalgically reminiscent of Jet Set Radio, and the plot revolves around the evil corporation Vandelay and the kid Chai, who, as a result of an unsuccessful operation, took possession of “defective” augmentations: his heart beats to the beat of the music, and around his hand from the surrounding objects with the help of a magnet he can create a guitar.

Hi-Fi Rush will immediately captivate users with a super-dynamic combat system: you need to hit enemies to the beat of the music, using colorful and very diverse combos and techniques. The better you manage to keep the rhythm, the more powerful attacks and super attacks and more interesting mechanics, such as summoning partners.

Hi-Fi Rush can be played by a person with no experience in this genre at all. The blows will still be applied, but with less damage to the enemy. You can also connect auxiliary rhythm indicators or generally automatically hit the beat and just enjoy the process. The game turned out to be so outstanding that even now we can say: it will certainly appear on the lists of the expected games of 2023.

guitar hero

Developer: Harmonix

What to play on: PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, PC, Mac

Photo: Harmonix

The Guitar Hero series has already become a classic and, in principle, brought popularity to rhythm games. The genius of Guitar Hero is its simplicity: anyone can play the role of a rock star by pressing the buttons on the guitar gadget to the beat. If you perform a melody masterfully, the audience rejoices, and the player receives the coveted points. The image of Guitar Hero as a reference game for the sense of rhythm has become firmly established in pop culture, and it has gathered around itself a powerful community of “guitarists” who compete in skill online and try to play the most difficult parts in the history of mankind.

rock band

Developer: Harmonix, EA Mobile

What to play on: iOS, Android, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC, Nintendo DS

Photo: Harmonix

Another legendary game series that continues the Guitar Hero formula. Rock Band allows you to assemble a real musical group from a drummer, guitarist, bassist and vocalist. Although vintage, this is still a great rhythm game for companies. However, attempts to modernize the series are made from time to time – in 2017, Rock Band was released for VR.

Beat Saber

By the way, about VR: in an augmented reality helmet, you can go to one of the best rhythm games of our time and one of the best developments for this technology. It’s about Beat Saber.

The gameplay is extremely simple: the user puts on a gadget, picks up controllers, is transferred to the cyber world and beats the rhythm on the platforms flying at him to a cool melody.

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Developer: Brace Yourself Games

What to play on: iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Photo: Brace Yourself Games

The girl Cadance, armed with a shovel, goes to the dungeon of a terrible necromancer to save her father. But the villain steals her heart and sends a curse – now Cadance can only move to the beat of the music. The heroine will have to defeat hordes of enemies, wielding a faithful shovel and other weapons in a bit.

Crypt of the NecroDancer was released in 2015, but has been ported numerous times across multiple platforms. It’s a fun roguelike with a cool integrated rhythm component. The game has not aged for a second thanks to stylish pixel graphics, huge variability of passing and various characters. If you wish, you can dance through the dungeons to your own music by uploading tracks to the game. The cult of Crypt of the NecroDancer is also evidenced by the fact that in 2019, Nintendo released a crossover game with its iconic The Legend of Zelda series.

Taiko no Tatsujin

Developer: Bandai Namco Games

What to play: Arcade, iOS, Android, PS2, PS4, PSP, PS Vita, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii, Nintendo Wii U

Photo: Bandai Namco Games

The taiko drum is a national ritual Japanese musical instrument. The most popular series of the developer company Bandai “Master Taiko” allows you to master it, if not at a professional, then definitely at an amateur level. The goal of the user, as in all classic rhythm games, is to drum to the beat of the music, hitting the beat and earning points. Taiko no Tatsujin is a very colorful game with a lot of cute anime characters, it will definitely appeal to those who are into Japanese culture and the pop scene. The main disadvantage of all Taiko games is that it’s hard not to smash the controller in the heat of the performance!

Trombone Champ

Developer: Holy Wow Studios

What to play on: PC

Photo: Holy Wow Studios

A very young rhythm game compared to previous giants, but worthy of attention. Trombone Champ quickly went viral on the Internet and became a source for memes. The reason is the hilarious sound of the trombone, especially in incorrectly played melodies. Trombone Champ is fun to play and serious – the gameplay includes interesting combos during the performance and auxiliary trumpeters who join the player if the track is played correctly.

