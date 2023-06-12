Beautiful Railway Bridges in India: A wonderful view is visible from these famous railway bridges of India, take a look

Beautiful Railway Bridges in India: Train is such a medium in India that it is very easy to go from one city to another and from one state to another. Train travel is cheap as well as comfortable. That’s why Indian Railways is also considered as the lifeline of the country. Indian train passes through thousands of tunnels and amazing railway bridges every day. When the train passes through the railway bridge, the mind gets satisfied after seeing the beautiful view of the surroundings. In this article, we are going to tell you about some of the famous and beautiful railway bridges in India, where ever you go on a trip, do not forget to enjoy the breathtaking views.

Pamban Railway Bridge

When it comes to the most beautiful and charming bridge present in India, then the name of Pamban Railway Bridge is taken first. This railway bridge, about 2.6 kilometers long, is in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. This beautiful railway bridge is built over the Indian Ocean and was constructed during the colonial period. This beautiful bridge serves to connect Rameshwaram Island to the land. When the train passes through this bridge, only blue colored water is seen all around.

Pamban Railway Bridge

Nehru Setu Rail Bridge

If the name of the most famous and beautiful railway bridge present in Bihar is taken, then its name is Nehru Setu Rail Bridge. This beautiful rail bridge is built on Son river of Bihar and thousands of trains pass through here daily. From this wonderful bridge, a wonderful view of Son river is made. Let us tell you that the length of this beautiful bridge is 3.5 km. It is also included in the 10 longest rail bridges in India.

Nehru Setu Rail Bridge

Bogibeel Bridge

The Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra River is one of the most beautiful bridges in India. Both railway track and road are built on this wonderful bridge. This beautiful bridge connects Dhemaji district of Assam to Dibrugarh. When the train passes over the Bogibeel Bridge, the surrounding view is worth seeing. The mind gets satisfied when the train passes through the Bogibeel Bridge between the dense forests of Assam and Dibrugarh. Let us tell you that the length of this bridge is 4.94 km.

Bogibeel Bridge

Konkan Railway Bridge

Konkan Railway Bridge is considered to be the most beautiful bridge in the country. Apart from this, it is also called the country’s first cable rail bridge and high bridge. This beautiful rail bridge connects Maharashtra, Goa, Ratnagiri and Karnataka. When the train passes over the 2.2 kilometer long bridge, the view of the surrounding is created. This beautiful bridge passes through Zuari river, dense forest and small mountains.

Konkan Railway Bridge