Beauty Tips: Give freedom to the eyes from dark circles, the secret is hidden in the kitchen!

Beauty Tips: Dark circles under the eyes take away the beauty of any face. In today’s time, whether it is a man or a woman, it is one of the common problems of all. The youth is even more worried about this. But getting rid of these dark circles is not as difficult as people think. Dark circles under the eyes can be caused by a variety of factors including genetics, lack of sleep, stress and dehydration. By adopting some home remedies, we can easily get rid of these dark circles. You will be surprised that these recipes are hidden in your kitchen only.

Home Tips to Remove Dark Circles

Some home remedies can help in lightening the dark circles. For this you do not need to work very hard.

Cucumber has many properties to protect health. Cutting cucumber into pieces and keeping it on your closed eyes and dark circles is very beneficial. However, cucumber has a cooling effect and can help reduce inflammation and lighten the skin.

Tomato Juice

Mix a few drops of lemon in one spoon of tomato juice and apply it under your eyes. Let it dry on the face for 10 minutes. Tomato contains antioxidants and it helps a lot in clearing the skin.

Potato Juice

Like cucumber, you can keep cold potato slices on your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes or extract potato juice and apply it on dark circles.

Green Tea Bags

green tea (green tea) K bags also add beauty to your beauty, for this keep two green tea bags in hot water for a few minutes, then keep them in the fridge till they cool down. Keep cold tea bags on your closed eyes and dark circles for about fifteen minutes.

Milk and Turmeric

Milk and turmeric paste also removes dark circles. For this, make a paste by mixing a pinch of turmeric with a few drops of milk. Apply it on the dark circles under the eyes for about 15 minutes. Apply the paste on the dark circles and leave it for 10-15 minutes before washing it off. It improves skin tone.

Almond oil

Before going to sleep at night, massage around your eyes with a few drops of almond oil with light hands. Vitamin E present in it helps in reducing dark circles.

rose water

Soak cotton in rose water and keep it on your closed eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. Rose water can help reduce inflammation and keep the skin fresh.

cold milk

The lactic acid present in cold milk helps exfoliate and brighten the skin. Soaking cotton in cold milk and keeping it on your closed eyes for 10-15 minutes makes your face glow.

Healthy lifestyle is the key to real beauty

This has become a matter of domestic tips, but by bringing changes in your lifestyle, you can prevent such problems from dominating your beauty, because change in diet and healthy lifestyle are the keys to real beauty.

