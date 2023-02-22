Became known the identity of the suspect in the arson of an apartment in Moscow

On suspicion of setting fire to an apartment in a house on International Street in Moscow, where the MKM hotel is located, law enforcement officers are looking for Yuri Kh. This was reported on February 22 by a source from Izvestia.

According to eyewitnesses, 10 people lived in one room on the floor at once – two mothers with eight children. Despite the number of children, according to residents, they were usually quiet. However, the peace on the floor was disturbed when new neighbors moved into one of the other rooms.

“A man and a woman settled here, constantly drinking, fighting, back and forth,” said a local resident.

Residents also suggested that the man might not have liked the noise from the children, who shortly before the incident were collecting the closet.

“He came up and said, stop knocking, she replies that it’s time not to sleep yet. And he means drunk, he sees that repairs were started there, and here there were bags of garbage, and he took them here and set them on fire, ”added the interlocutor.

As it became known, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation is investigating two more cases after a fire in a hotel in the center of the capital – about murder and deliberate destruction of property.

Also, the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Provision of services that do not meet security requirements.”

The fire became known on February 21. Previously, the cause of the fire was the arson of things by one of the residents. It is known that six apartments burned down in the fire in the house.

According to the latest data, the death toll during the emergency has increased to seven people, 11 people were injured, two of them children.