Because of Ajay Devgan, Kajol gets out of hand, sometimes happiness and sometimes sorrow, Aishwarya Rai is seen in the role of Anjali

Almost everyone must have seen Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, this film has a special place in the hearts of the audience. Be it Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s banter or Poo’s character, fans still like to make reels on it. But do you know that Karan Johar wanted to take Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and not Kajol as the lead heroine in the film. Yes, you read it right, there was a time when Karan Johar himself confessed that he wanted to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghoom and not Kajol.

Aishwarya Rai was the first choice of the makers, not Kajol

This was because Kajol was married to Ajay Devgan at the time and wanted to start a family, so Karan Johar thought that the actress would not be interested in doing the role. In fact, Karan Johar told Komal Nahta, “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I came to know that Kajol would not be able to do the film as she was married and probably wanted to start a family. approached Aishwarya. That particular day, at 3 pm I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she would say no, we would shed a few tears and I would leave. I definitely felt bad, because Kajol had worked with me before He further said in the same interview, “But I don’t know what changed. Kajol really wanted to do the film. So, I didn’t go to meet Aishwarya, but Aishwarya was my choice.

Kajol had a miscarriage during the shooting of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Reportedly during the shooting, Kajol had a miscarriage. We were all very sad. However, she is now happy in her life and is a stylish mother to two kids Nysa and Yug. Today, we cannot imagine K3G without Kajol. Well, she was about to do this film. While Aishwarya also did not feel bad. She was very happy with Kajol’s acting in the film. Aishwarya had said, “Karan Johar came to me with K3G as well, but then there was a change in his script. The character was changed. I know for sure what I was told and what I saw on screen was different.” Of course, Kajol was fabulous, but I just couldn’t do it. Well, as they say, there are some movies that decide the fate and it definitely was for Kajol.

Gadar: Have you ever wondered why Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar’ is releasing on June 9 only, the reason will not be believed as lead heroine in K3G