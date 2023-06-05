Beetroot for Glowing Skin: To keep the skin young, use beetroot like this, know its benefits

When it comes to achieving fair complexion, nature has provided all of us with a treasure trove of ingredients and one such special ingredient is beetroot. Apart from being a nutritious root vegetable, beetroot is extremely beneficial for your skin. Beetroot, scientifically known as Beta vulgaris, is a powerhouse of nutrients that contribute to skin health. It is packed with vitamins A and C, essential for collagen production and maintaining the elasticity of the skin. The presence of folate, a B-vitamin, helps repair damaged skin cells, helping to keep skin looking young. Additionally, beetroot contains minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron, which help nourish the skin and improve its overall texture and tone.

beetroot benefits for glowing skin

Rich in antioxidants: Beetroot is rich in antioxidants like betalains and anthocyanins, which fight free radicals, reduce oxidative stress and protect the skin from environmental damage. It helps in slowing down the signs of aging by giving your skin a youthful glow.

increase blood circulation

The nitrates present in beetroot convert into nitric oxide in the body, which improves blood flow and oxygen supply to the skin. The increased circulation brings a natural glow to the cheeks and helps deliver vital nutrients, giving your skin a radiant and healthy appearance.

Provides Deep Hydration

Beetroot is an excellent source of moisture for the skin. It helps hydrate and plump skin cells, thereby reducing dryness, fine lines and wrinkles. And get a soft and shiny complexion.

evens skin tone

Beetroot’s natural pigment, called betacyanin, may help reduce pigmentation and uneven skin tone. Regular use of beetroot based skin care products or DIY remedies can gradually clear up dark spots.

Uses of beetroot for glowing skin:



DIY Beetroot Face Mask: Make a face mask by mixing cooked beetroot with a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice. Apply the mask on clean skin, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then wash off. It helps to rejuvenate and brighten the skin, giving it a natural glow.

Beet juice for internal nutrition

Consuming fresh beetroot juice or including it in your daily diet can provide internal nourishment to your skin. Its detoxifying properties help flush out toxins, while its vitamins and minerals help build a healthy complexion from within.

Beet Infused Skincare Products

Look for skin care products that contain beetroot extract or beet seed oil. These products can provide benefits such as hydration, brightening and anti-aging effects. Including these in your skincare routine can improve your skin.