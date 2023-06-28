Before Amit Shah’s visit, Modi’s meeting with Governor after Nitish, political movements intensified in Bihar

After the meeting of BJP leader Sushil Modi with the Governor after Nitish Kumar, political movements have intensified in Bihar. However, information has not been received from both the leaders as to why they had gone to meet the Governor? But, just a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in Bihar, this meeting has once again increased political movements in Bihar. Actually, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reached Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to meet the Governor of Bihar. As soon as he left Raj Bhavan, Bihar BJP’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi reached Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. It is being said that there has been a long conversation between Sushil Modi and the Governor. After this the market of political speculations has become hot.

Nitish and Sushil Modi met the governor

The Union Home Minister is coming to Bihar on Thursday (June 29). Just a day before his visit, on Wednesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi met the Governor at different Raj Bhavans. What was the purpose of both the leaders in meeting the Governor, it has not yet come to the fore. But after this sudden meeting of both the leaders with the governor, the political movements have definitely intensified. Due to this, heat has also started appearing in the politics of the state.

monsoon session or cabinet expansion

Regarding the meeting of CM Nitish Kumar with the governor, the matter of discussion on monsoon session of Bihar Legislature or cabinet expansion came to the fore. But, soon after Sushil Modi reached to meet the Governor, discussion on various speculations has intensified in Bihar. However, no official statement has come on the speculation going on in the political corridor.