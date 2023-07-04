Before Anupama, Aman Maheshwari was offered the role of villain in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, because of this he turned it down

Aman Maheshwari is currently playing the role of Nakul in StarPlus’ most watch serial Anupama. Now the actor revealed that apart from this role, he was also offered the role of a villain in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. However, after a lot of thought, he said yes to Anupama. The actor also broke his silence on missing someone’s love.

Aman was offered the role of a villain in Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Aman shared, “I was approached for the role of the villain in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ after the leap. But I chose Anupama and when you are doing such a hit show, I have nothing else to do.” There is no way. We are already caught in the high-voltage track of the show.” He also talked about the offer of Teri Meri Dorian. He said, “So before Anupama, I was approached to play Gary in Teri Meri Dooriyan, but I wanted to do something different and then Anupama’s offer came and I liked the role of Nakul, so I jumped at it.” We agreed.

Aman said on working in Anupama

When Aman was asked about his character Nakul, he said, “I am very happy that I got an opportunity to play Nakul. I always wanted to play a character in which I can dance, because I am a trendsetter. I am a dancer. I got a chance to learn classical with Nakul. It is not easy to learn dance forms, but I consider myself lucky that I could learn a new dance form with the show.”

