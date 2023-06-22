Before going to Radha Rani Temple of Barsana, check your clothes, know what is the dress code

Mathura. The dress code has also been implemented in the famous Radha Rani temple of Mathura’s Barsana. Now you can have darshan of the beloved only after wearing traditional clothes. Those who come wearing unlimited clothes will not be allowed to enter the temple. The temple management has pasted a board of such warning outside the temple. The temple administration will make the devotees aware. This rule will also be strictly followed.

Crores of devotees come every year

Let us tell you that there is a temple of Shreeji i.e. Radha Rani located in the Barsana temple of Mathura. This temple built on the Brahmachal mountain is famous all over the world. Every year crores of devotees come here to have darshan of Radha Rani. Whenever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes to Barsana, he definitely visits Radha Rani. Apart from this, many political and film personalities also come here.

“All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes”.

Nowadays, a ban has been started on coming to all the big temples wearing unlimited clothes. In this episode, a board has also been put up for the devotees coming to the Radha Rani temple in Barsane not to wear excessive clothes. You will see this board on the way from the white umbrella towards the temple. On which it is written that “All women and men should come to the temple wearing modest clothes”. Apart from this, it is written that “On coming wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, cooperate by seeing from outside.

