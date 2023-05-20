Before Mahakumbh 2025, devotees will visit Sangam by ropeway in Prayagraj, there will be a meeting of adventure with faith

Prayagraj : The Mahakumbh of 2025 to be held in the holy land of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh will be amazing and historic. This time its divinity will be made on seeing it. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself is monitoring it. For this purpose, he held a meeting with the top officials of the state in Prayagraj and drew the blueprint of the divine and grand Kumbh. This time the devotees who reach Prayagraj to take a dip in the Sangam can get a panoramic view of the Sangam from the sky through the ropeway.

DPR is being prepared for ropeway. The agency is also expected to be selected soon. A decision regarding the agency can be taken in the meeting to be held in Lucknow on May 22 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary regarding the projects of Kumbh. After this the project will gain momentum. Actually, this project was to start before the 2019 Kumbh, but the government is not ready to bear the expenditure on it. That’s why now there is a preparation to make it on PPP model.

Ropeway will be built on PPP model

There is a plan to make this ropeway passing over Sangam between Naini’s Triveni Pushp to Jhunsi’s reverse fort. The third station in this will be Someshwar Mahadev Temple of Naini. This temple was established by Chandradev. The tourism department had prepared a project for the triangular ropeway. Through this route, the devotees would also have the convenience of visiting Someshwar Mahadev. Necessary proposal for the project has been sent to the government long ago, but no party was found to make it on PPP model.

A fresh exercise has been started for this dream project of CM. A budget of 93 crores is needed for the construction of about 2.1 kilometer long ropeway. The reverse fort was becoming a hindrance in the construction of ropeway from Jhunsi side. Due to being a protected building, construction was difficult here. Therefore, a new proposal has also been sent to build a ropeway station at a distance of 200 meters from Ulta Qila.

Proposed Rowpay will be like this

As per the proposal, the ropeway will have three stations and two routes. The first route will go from Naini’s Triveni Pushp opposite to Jhunsi near the fort. It will pass crossing Yamuna and Ganga, while the other route will go to Someshwar Mahadev Temple via Triveni Pushp over Dam Road. The construction and operation agency will also develop all the three stations.

