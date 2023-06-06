Before Prime Minister Modi’s visit, America said, India is a vibrant democracy, which doubt should go to Delhi and see

Washington, June 6 (Hindustan Times). Rejecting concerns raised about the health of democracy in India, the US has asserted that India is a vibrant democracy. John Kirby, coordinator of political communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said on Monday that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is a vibrant democracy and anyone in doubt can go to New Delhi and see it with their own eyes. He said that the US administration has never shied away from expressing concerns related to democracy.

This statement from the White House has come at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is continuously criticizing the Modi government in New York City, USA. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to pay a state visit to the United States later this month where US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit. The Prime Minister also has dinner with US President Joe Biden on 22 June.

When asked about the invitation for dinner to Prime Minister Modi, John Kirby said that India is a strong partner of America on many levels. There is a lot of economic trade between our two countries. Defense Secretary Austin has also just announced some additional defense cooperation that we are going to pursue with India.