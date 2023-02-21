February 21, 2023, 08:10 – BLiTZ – News

In the near future, Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly. Against the background of warnings about the concentration of Russian fighters near the borders of Ukraine, analysts predict a possible escalation of the conflict. However, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Putin is unlikely to announce further escalation in his speech.

Readers of the British edition of the Daily Mail on the eve of Putin’s message wished Russia victory for the sake of the whole world.

A user with the nickname radioshark called on NATO to stop helping Ukraine.

“We just need to end this once and for all. The sooner Kyiv and Zelensky are defeated, the better,” writes Hubert walker.

An MGuy reader wished Russia victory for the sake of the whole world, “otherwise we will be doomed to the Third World War.”

“Long live Vladimir Putin! Long live Russia! If only you were our leader!” Corbyn supporter wrote.

new code123

Pesec expressed the hope that Putin “will announce the decision to drop a nuclear bomb on London.”

“Russia is a very self-sufficient country. It will simply continue to produce tanks, missiles, etc. until it reaches its goals. As for Ukraine, it does not have an inexhaustible supply of such weapons, and the West simply will not continue to give them more of them, so it is better for it to start negotiations, ”summed up Petrovicz.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.