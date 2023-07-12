Before returning from court in Sitamarhi, Naxalite area commander was gunned down, surrendered in 2006

Sitamarhi. The area of ​​Nanpur trembled after hearing the sound of gunfire at around 5 pm on Wednesday. Miscreants gunned down former Naxalite (Area Commander) Parmeshwar Sahni amidst the ongoing construction of NH 52C in Mazhor village of police station area. By the time the police reached, the miscreants fled from the spot. As soon as the information about the incident came, Police Station President Rakesh Ranjan, Sani Naveen Kumar Shukla along with armed police forces reached the spot.

Police sent the body to the hospital for postmortem

The police reached the spot with the help of the people, took out the body from the water filled pit on the side of the road and then sent the body to Sadar Hospital Sitamarhi for postmortem. The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar Sahni (55), a resident of ward no. On hearing the sound of the bullet, people around the area got scared. Ran towards the spot.

Criminals shot while returning home from court

Raman Sahni, son of Parmeshwar told that he had left home in the morning on his bike for Dumra court. While returning home from the court, three bike-borne miscreants overtook and tried to shoot on the 527C highway located in Mazhor village. To escape from the miscreants, he started running by getting down from the road by putting a bike. The miscreants fired indiscriminately on them. He has got four bullets.

Controversy was going on regarding the construction of the temple.

Raman told that there was a dispute going on in the village regarding the construction of the temple, today both the parties had gone to the court for its settlement. It is feared that his father has been murdered due to this dispute. Parmeshwar was earlier associated with the Naxalite organization. He was the area commander of MCC. Surrendering before the police in 2006, he was leading a life by joining the mainstream of the society.

