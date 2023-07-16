Before smuggling in Odisha, forest department seized two elephant teeth in film style, two smugglers were sent to jail

Gumla, Durjay PaswanGumla Forest Department has taken major action on Sunday in the case of ivory smuggling. The Forest Department has recovered two tusks of an elephant being smuggled from Sisai Road in Gumla city. Along with this, two smugglers have been arrested. The arrested smugglers include Prem Jaiswal, resident of Basia Rok Lakeya of Sisai block and Navalkishore Mahato, resident of Pilkhi Mod, Sisai. There was a plan to smuggle ivory into Odisha. He was arrested before this. Kurumgarh range ranger Jagdish Ram said that acting on the instructions of senior officials, ivory smugglers have been arrested. It is being told that the DFO of Gumla had received a secret information about the smuggling of ivory. Information was received from the Wildlife Control Bureau working in Gumla that ivory was being smuggled. Taking quick action on the information, the team was formed. After this, both the smugglers were arrested and sent to jail along with the elephant’s teeth in film style.

Elephant tusks were being smuggled in an electric scooty

It is being told that Prem Jaiswal, a resident of Basia Rok Lakeya of Sisai block of Gumla district, and Navalkishore Mahato, a resident of Pilkhi Mod Sisai, were carrying two pieces of ivory from Gumla to Sisai by hiding in an electric scooty. After Sisai, the ivory was to be taken to the Odisha border, but taking prompt action, the Gumla Forest Department team arrested both the smugglers along with the ivory. Both were sent to jail on Sunday evening. Kurumgarh range ranger Jagdish Ram said that acting on the instructions of senior officials, ivory smugglers have been arrested.

Ivory smugglers caught in film style

Forest Department Gumla has caught both the smugglers of ivory in film style. Ivory smugglers Prem Jaiswal, resident of Basia Road Lakeya of Sisai block and Navalkishore Mahto, resident of Pilkhi Mod Sisai, were going from Gumla to Sisai comfortably sitting in a scooty. They didn’t even get a clue that the forest department team was following them. On the instructions of DFO Ahmed Belal Anwar, the Forest Department team was standing on plain veneer at different places in Sisai Road.

Both smugglers sent to jail

The team members were keeping an eye on the scooty used by Prem Jaiswal, a resident of Basia Road, Lakeya, and Navalkishore Mahato, a resident of Pilkhi Mod, Sisai, in Sisai block of Sisai block of Gumla district. Both the scooty riders crossed the Smuggler Tower Chowk and reached the main road near Sant Patrik and Ursuline Convent School on Sisai Road. Only then the forest department team got down from a vehicle. Scooty stopped. Scooty trunk opened, where ivory was found. Both the smugglers were immediately made to sit in the car. Along with this, the forest department personnel reached the forest department driving the scooty. The arrest took place around two o’clock in the day. After this, the Forest Department team interrogated both the smugglers for four consecutive hours. After this, after getting medical done at Gumla Sadar Hospital, Gumla was presented in court and sent to jail.

Probe into smuggling of ivory continues

Gumla’s DFO Ahmed Belal Anwar told that there was information about smuggling of ivory. Information was received from the Wildlife Control Bureau working in Gumla that ivory was being smuggled. Taking quick action on the information, the team was formed. In this, ranger Jagdish Ram of Kurumgarh range, forester in-charge of Gumla Rajesh Kujur and other eight forest workers were there. The team has recovered two elephant tusks being smuggled by smugglers from Sisai Road Gumla. Along with this, two people involved in smuggling have been arrested. The DFO told that according to the smugglers, the ivory was to be taken to Khunti district located in the Odisha state border. After this, the ivory would be taken from here to other places. The DFO said that further action is being taken in the case of ivory.

