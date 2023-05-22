Before the arrival of PM Modi, Australia gave a gift to the Indian community, Little India status to Harris Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi After concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea, he has reached Sydney on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour. He was received at the airport by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell. Earlier news had come that PM Modi was led by Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Here, before PM Modi reaches Sydney, Australia has given a big gift to the Indian community.

Australia accords Little India status to Harris Park

Before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia has given a big gift to the people of the Indian community. Harris Park was given the status of Little India by the PM Anthony Albanese government. In fact, the people of the Indian community were demanding this name for a long time. More than 90 percent Indian businessmen will be seen in Harris Park. A large number of Indian restaurants and eateries will be found here.

Grand welcome for PM Modi on his arrival in Sydney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Was warmly welcomed in Sydney. The people of the Indian community were waiting for the arrival of PM Modi for hours. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped on the land of Australia, he was warmly welcomed. People of the Indian community welcomed PM Modi through songs and music. During this, slogans of Modi-Modi were also raised in Sydney.

#WATCH , Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian PM Anthony Albanese. pic.twitter.com/n7w4rxv6qj

PM Modi will be on Australia tour till May 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Australia from 22 to 24 May. He will also participate in a program of the Australian Indian community in Sydney on Tuesday.

PM Modi reviews bilateral relations with Papua New Guinea

Narendra Modi held talks with his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marpe and reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as commerce, technology, health care and climate change. In Papua New Guinea, the two leaders co-hosted the Forum for Indo-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday to enhance regional cooperation.