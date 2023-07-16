Before the Lok Sabha elections, Congress engaged in reaching out to minorities, Dalits and backward, the party prepared a plan

Lucknow (Agency). The Congress party is continuously working to bring minorities, Scheduled Castes (Dalits) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in its fold in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. Congress leaders told that for this the party is campaigning to reconnect with its traditional voters by organizing several events including Dalit-Muslim conferences. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has been reduced to marginalization. Last year, the party could win only two seats in Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly elections, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 255 and the state’s main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) got 111 seats.

Claims to oust BJP from power

Senior Congress leader and former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes PL Punia claimed that during the ongoing campaigns of the party, it was revealed that a large section of minorities and backward people felt that the present (BJP) government should go. He also said that the BJP can be ousted from power only through the Congress party, as it has a mass base across the country. Shahnawaz Alam, in-charge of minority department in Uttar Pradesh Congress, told ‘News Agency’, “Special efforts are being made to work among minorities and Dalits and programs are being organized regularly for this.”

Congressmen reached 3,000 tea shops

“In May this year, a 10-day special campaign ‘Aap Ki Party Aap Ke Gaon’ was organized in 3,000 Muslim-majority villages, where meetings were held and party flags were put up on 10 houses in every village,” Shahnawaz said. He claimed that the minorities in western Uttar Pradesh have “already made up their mind in favor of the Congress”. By reaching out to the members of the Dalit community as well. We reached 3,000 tea stalls and told Dalits that Muslims are returning to their original home (Congress) and since ‘AAP’ is also upset with this government (BJP government), you should do the same,” he said. Said that such programs are going on in different parts of the state.

The party is also organizing Mandal level programs

Shahnawaz said that the campaign will also be run from August 1 to 8, while earlier on April 14, on the occasion of Ramzan, “Dalit-Muslim unity iftar” was organized in all the districts. He said, “Every month we are sending reports about our programs directly to Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and also taking feedback and instructions from her.” Classes are also being done by the cell. The party is also organizing mandal level programmes.

Congress appointing ‘constitution protectors’ in gram sabhas

Alok Prasad, in-charge of the SC-ST department of the state Congress, said, “‘Constitution guards’ are being appointed in gram sabhas to highlight that the government is violating the special rights like reservation given to them through the constitution.” How is it ending.” He alleged that Dalits are being harassed the most in the current government because no one is raising their voice. Prasad claimed that whenever cases of atrocities against Dalits have come to the fore, the Congress has been at the forefront of providing justice to them. He alleged that Dalit leaders like BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) chief Mayawati are silent. He said that ‘Mahasammelan’ of Dalits and backward classes and Minority-Dalit conferences are being organized in different districts.

Direct communication with members of minorities and backward classes

Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that the party is having direct dialogue with the members of minorities and backward classes. Awasthi said, “This time there is a clear change in the trend and people are generally showing inclination towards Congress as all other parties, which till now claimed to represent them, have failed to work and People have realized it now.” PL Punia claimed that “the traditional vote bank of the Congress has understood that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is favoring some of his favourites. Not just Muslims, OBCs and Dalits also feel that now the BJP should go and “there is a need to support the Congress”.