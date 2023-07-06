Before the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the Election Commission will ask why people do not become voters and why they do not vote

Shashibhushan Kunwar, Patna. The Election Department is going to conduct a baseline survey from Saturday to increase voter participation and maximum participation in Bihar. The survey work in 243 assembly constituencies of the state will be completed by July 25. In the baseline survey, 20 booths have been selected in each assembly constituency. Feedback will be taken from the voters of 10 such booths of every Vidhansabha, where maximum voting has taken place. By the way, the voters of 10 booths will also be discussed as to what was the reason for the low turnout there. The instructions issued by the Chief Electoral Officer regarding this have been received by all the District Election Officer cum District Magistrates of the state. All types of answers asked in the survey will be uploaded on the Baseline Survey App.

Election commission is conducting baseline survey

A baseline survey is being conducted by the Chief Electoral Officer to take feedback regarding the low voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. In this, an attempt will be made to understand from the voters of every booth why people remain indifferent to include their names in the voter list. After all, why is the voter turnout less in the Lok Sabha or Vidhansabha elections? What are the obstacles regarding this due to which the turnout is low.

Will be motivated to participate in voting

During the survey, such group of voters have to be identified, where there are people who want to include their names in the voter list and vote less. How to run all kinds of campaigns regarding dialogue between such groups, so that voting increases. During the survey, the role of groups working to increase voter participation will be identified. The publicity done through newspapers will be evaluated. How to motivate general voters and especially young women voters to participate in voting. Further plan will be prepared by processing all the information during the survey. The aim is to include maximum number of voters in the list and increase the maximum percentage of voting.

Patna’s Karbigahia flyover has been completed since a year, because of this the work of the ramp is obstructed chunav aayog