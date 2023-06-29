Before the Madhya Pradesh elections, this actress made an entry, joined ‘AAP’

Elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. Before this, famous faces are holding the hem of a party. In this sequence, the new name of TV actress Chahat Pandey has been included. TV actress Chahat Pandey, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, has accepted the membership of Arvind Kejriwal’s party i.e. Aam Aadmi Party expressing confidence in it. On Thursday, the actress joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak at the AAP headquarters in Delhi.

New Delhi | TV actress Chahat Pandey, a resident of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of the party’s national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak, today at the AAP headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/ymTA0An2UN

— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023



Know who is Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey is a TV actress who has proved her acting skills in TV serials like Tenaliram, Radha Krishna, Savdhaan India and Naagin-2.