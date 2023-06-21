Before the meeting of opposition parties, Tejashwi Yadav said, power is not anyone’s inheritance, whatever comes, goes.

A general meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Patna on 23rd June. Preparations are going on loudly in the city regarding this meeting. CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav are looking very excited about this meeting. Experts believe that the opposition parties are coming together to stop the victory chariot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, regarding this meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday that this time the election will be held on public issues, not on any particular person.

Elections will not be held in the name of Modi, but on public issues

After returning from Tamil Nadu to Patna, Tejashwi Yadav has said that power is not anyone’s inheritance. What is there today, must be gone tomorrow. What comes, goes. We were also in power once. No one should misunderstand. On the same lines, there will be a big change in the center as well. The public has made up its mind. In response to a question, Tejashwi Yadav bluntly said that this time the elections will not be held in the name of Modi, but on public issues. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will not be on any particular person. The public is troubled by inflation and unemployment. She will change.

The meeting being held in Bihar is a sign of change

Tejashwi Yadav said that the opposition leaders are united. They are coming. Everyone will keep their point. This meeting is not the first and not the last. After this there will be many more meetings. Tejashwi Yadav said that the meeting being held in Bihar is a sign of change. Apart from this, he kept his point on many issues. Now it seems from this statement of Tejashwi Yadav that in the meeting of the opposition parties, more priority will be given to the issues related to the general public.

