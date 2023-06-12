Before the meeting of the opposition parties, politics heated up, Tejashwi and JDU-BJP’s statement regarding the candidate for the post of PM

Bihar News: A meeting of opposition parties is going to be held on June 23 in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Before this, politics seems to be heating up regarding the candidate for the post of PM. From Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to JDU and BJP’s statement has come to the fore. The Deputy Chief Minister has said that ‘no one wants to become CM and no one wants to become PM’. Deputy CM has told that only 2024 is the target. There is a fight against those who create riots and change the history of the country. Its preparation is going on.

Nitish Kumar is not a prime ministerial candidate – Lalan Singh

On the other hand, on Sunday, JDU national president Lalan Singh gave a big statement and said that Nitish Kumar is not the prime ministerial candidate. CM Nitish is engaged in making the country BJP free. JDU’s National President has told that when BJP will go out of power, a meeting will be organized. In this, the candidate for the post of Prime Minister will be unanimously selected. Tell that better arrangements will be made in the meeting of opposition parties to be held on June 23. On reaching Patna, opposition leaders will be taken care of from security, traffic, food and every facility.

Due to short circuit in Bihar Sampark Kranti train, suddenly smoke started coming out, there was chaos

Lalu Prasad got the opportunity to lead the country – Jagdanand Singh

After congratulating RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on his birthday, the statement of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh also came to the fore. He said that I wish that our National President Lalu Prasad gets an opportunity to lead the country. He is the only person in the country who has stood against the forces that are a threat to democracy and the Constitution. At the same time, Sushil Modi also took a dig at who would be the face of the opposition. He targeted Nitish Kumar. Sushil Modi compared Arvind Kejriwal and Mamta Banerjee with their political power. Taking a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Modi said that the party which does not have a single MP, is talking about a BJP-free India. Congress cannot accept the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish. Sushil Modi also said that in 2024 Narendra Modi will become the PM for the third time with a huge majority.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Due to short circuit in the Bihar Sampark Kranti train, suddenly smoke started coming out, there was chaos(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EENyfKuF-Fs)