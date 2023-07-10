Before the Monsoon session, BJP called an important meeting of NDA on July 19, many issues will be discussed

Parliament Monsoon Session: The monsoon session of the Parliament is going to start from 20 July. In order to discuss and deliberate on its politics in this session, BJP has called an important meeting of the NDA alliance on July 19, a day before the start of the session. According to the information that has come to the fore, this meeting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders of all the allies involved in the NDA will be held in the Parliament House premises from 5.30 pm. According to media reports, before this meeting, the government has also called an all-party meeting after 3 pm to discuss the Parliament session.

Cooperation will be sought from political parties



According to the information that has come to the fore, the government has sent invitations to the floor leaders of political parties in both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) for this all-party meeting. During this meeting, cooperation will be sought from all political parties on behalf of the government to run the monsoon session smoothly. Not only here, all the opposition parties will also put their respective issues before the government, on which issues they want to discuss.

Monsoon session can be uproar



After this all-party meeting is over, BJP will hold an important meeting with NDA allies on the same day. During this meeting, the strategy for the Parliament session will be discussed. Keeping in mind the campaign for the unity of the opposition parties, it can be guessed that this time the monsoon session can be quite bang. As you all know, Congress has got a big victory in Karnataka, after which the party has become very excited. It is being speculated that keeping in view the increasing acceptance among the opposition parties, the Congress party can be seen surrounding the BJP government even inside the Parliament.