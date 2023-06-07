Before the monsoon, the government gave a gift to the farmers, increase in the MSP of tur and urad dal, know the price

Agriculture News: There is a slight delay in the arrival of monsoon in Bihar. But, before the arrival of monsoon, the farmers have got a big gift. For a long time it was being demanded that the MSP of tur and urad dal should be increased. It is being told that in the meantime the government has directly increased the MSP of Toor Dal by Rs.400. It is known that MSP provides an important security to the farmers. The MSP of Toor Dal has increased by Rs 400 to Rs 7000 per kg.

Maize MSP increased by Rs 128

Significantly, MSP provides farmers with a guarantee of the minimum price for their produce. The MSP of pulses has been increased the most. Along with this, the MSP of maize has been increased up to Rs.128. Whereas, the MSP of common paddy has been increased by Rs 143. The government can buy as many pulses as it wants from the farmers. The reason for this is that in order to increase the domestic supply of pulses in the market, the government had removed the purchase limit of 40 percent for Arhar, Urad and Masoor for the years 2023 and 2024. This was done to increase the supply.

Farmers of Bihar will get huge benefit

With this decision of the government, now the farmers are going to get huge benefit. Please tell that this decision has been taken by the Central Government. This will definitely benefit the farmers of Bihar as well. For a long time, farmers wanted an increase in the MSP of tur and urad dal. Meanwhile, a decision has also been taken by the government that now the MSP will be increased.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

