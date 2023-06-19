Before the state visit of the Indian Prime Minister, the entire America is Modi

Washington, June 19 (Hindustan Times). Before the commencement of the state visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the entire America has become Modi-like. The enthusiasm of the Indian-Americans living here to participate in Prime Minister Modi’s program is in full swing. Before his visit, hundreds of Indians are expressing their happiness by gathering at major places of the country.

Hundreds of people gathered near the National Memorial in Washington DC and surrounding areas to spread the message of Indo-US unity. He said that he is eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Modi. Raising slogans of Modi-Modi and India-America friendship, people took out a procession around the historic Lincoln Memorial. During this, some people immersed in happiness suddenly started dancing. Similar scenes also appeared in Times Square in New York and on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

People are thronging to buy tickets for various programs of PM Modi in Washington DC and New York. Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswamy says this is Modi magic. Several thousand people of Indian origin are expected to attend Prime Minister Modi’s reception on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will welcome him.

A large number of Indian-Americans are still searching for tickets to hear Prime Minister Modi’s address to a joint session of the US Congress. MPs are struggling to decide who to give one of their tickets to listen to the Prime Minister’s speech from the Visitors’ Gallery.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the US from June 21 to 24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Biden couple will host a state dinner in the Prime Minister’s honor on June 22. Prime Minister Modi will also address the joint session of the Congress on 22 June itself. Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian-diaspora on June 23 at the iconic Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington.