Before the WTC Final, Virat Kohli told how Team India will become champion, also praised the Australian team

WTCfor the final Team India And Australia’s team has reached England’s Oval. In this title clash, the command of the Indian team will be in the hands of Rohit Sharma. On the other hand, Pat Cummins will be seen handling the command of the Kangaroo team. Both the teams are preparing fiercely for this title clash. In the midst of these preparations, Indian team’s veteran batsman Virat Kohli has praised the Australian team fiercely.

Kohli praised the Australian team fiercely

Virat Kohli has praised the Australian team before the final match of the World Test Championship. Virat said that ‘Australia is a very strong opposing team. If you give him even a little chance in the match, he comes back strongly. His skill set is very hard. This is the reason that whenever I play against him, my motivation is very high and I am able to take my game to another level.

Kohli gave the mantra of victory to Team India

Virat Kohli said that there is only one match in the WTC final, whichever team will be able to understand and adapt to the conditions and pitch, the same team will win the match and the title. Adaptability is the key to success in the WTC finals.

Regarding the pitch of the Oval, Virat Kohli said that ‘I think the conditions of The Oval will be challenging in the WTC final. We will not get a flat wicket here and the batsmen need to be careful. We need to be more focused and adapt to the situation and circumstances.

Rain threat on WTC Final!

This title match between India and Australia is to be played at The Oval ground in London. The final match will be played from June 7 to 11. According to Accuweather, there may be rain on the fourth day in the final match of the World Test Championship. About 60 percent rain is expected in London on the fourth day of the match. The chances of rain in the rest of the days are negligible. At the same time, June 12 has been kept as Reserve Day. If it rains on the fourth day, then the title match can be decided on the reserve day.

