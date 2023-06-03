Before WTC Final, David Warner announced his retirement from Test, told when he will play the last match

David Warner David Warner Test Retirement: Australian cricket team’s veteran opener David Warner has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

david warner

The information about Warner’s retirement has been given by the official website of ICC. Warner will play the last match of his Test career against Pakistan in January 2024.

David Warner

Before this, Warner will play the final match of the Ashes series and the World Test Championship against the Indian team. This final match between India and Australia will start from 7th June.

David Warner

Australia’s legendary batsman David Warner is currently in England for the World Test Championship final against India. At the same time, after this final, he will also be seen in action in the Ashes.

David Warner and Shaheen Afridi.

According to the news published on the ICC website, David Warner had recently talked about his retirement from Tests. Warner will retire in January 2024 during the Sydney Test against Pakistan.

There is also the home ground of Sydney Warner. In such a situation, Warner would like to do wonders in the last match played at his home and bid farewell to victory.