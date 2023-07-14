Beginning of the era of growth in civil aviation sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the present time is the beginning of the growth phase of the civil aviation sector in the country. It is contributing to the rise of the country as an economic power.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said this at the inauguration of the fourth runway and Eastern Cross Taxi-Way (ECT) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday. With the introduction of new facilities at the country’s largest airport IGIA, the convenience of flight movement will increase.

IGIA is now the only airport in the country to have an elevated taxiway with roads passing beneath it. Along with this, the fourth runway has also started at Delhi airport. Earlier, planes used to operate with the help of three runways. IGIA handles over 1,500 aircraft movements every day.

In fact, the ECT will serve to connect the northern and southern airfields on the eastern side of the IGIA airport. It can also handle larger widebody aircraft such as the A-380, B-777 and B-747. IGIA is operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).