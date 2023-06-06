Begusarai: 36 houses burnt in fire, two people scorched, property worth lakhs burnt to ashes

Begusarai: Tuesday proved inauspicious for Samsa’s career. A massive fire broke out in the afternoon. During this, the houses of about three dozen people got burnt. The biggest tragedy of the block area is being said. In this, along with two cows, goats, houses, essential goods, ration, cash, jewellery, jewellery, clothes, utensils, cycles, table-chairs, electronic goods, property worth lakhs of rupees was burnt to ashes. Eyewitnesses told about the incident that flames erupted from Manoj Tanti’s house in the afternoon. The flames that rose in the westerly wind engulfed the houses located in Ward-2 and 03 in no time. In this grip, two cows of Manoj Tanti and Ranjit Tanti also got scorched. The fire victims told about the scorching of Kokay Tanti’s five goats. There is also news of partial scorching of two persons.

no one knows how the fire started

Among them are Rajesh Shah, son of Kuldeep Shah and Pankaj Devi, wife of Ranjit Tanti. He is being treated at PHC. In-charge medical officer Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Chowdhary told that both are out of danger. It has been told that how the fire broke out from Manoj Tanti’s house is not being known, while the family members told that there was no one in the house. Then how did the fire start? Amresh Tanti, Jawahar Tanti, Birju Tanti, Gopal Tanti, Pankaj Tanti, Sikandar Tanti, Subodh Tanti, Ranjit Tanti, Ajo Tanti, Kokay Tanti, Aklu Tanti, Vijay Tanti, Saini Tanti, Ramchandra Tanti, Manohar Tanti, Sanjay Tanti, among the fire victims. Ajay Tanti,Hakru Tanti,Pankaj Sah,Butay Sah,Chamru Sah,Ramashish Sah,Mukesh Sah,Amir Sah,Garib Sah,Bablu Sah,Sintu Kumar,Vasudev Sah,Dilip Sah,Birju Sah,Nathuni Tanti,Dilkhush Tanti,Chhatri Tanti Uday Tanti, Kapil Dev Sah etc. thatched, tile, asbestos and roof houses caught fire. Due to the cries of the people, there was chaos in the whole hamlet. People were not able to save their houses and the clothes, grains and other property kept in it even if they wanted to. Ranjit Tanti’s wife Pankaj Devi was crying dead. The tireless efforts of the villagers and three fire brigades together brought the fire under control.

assurance of compensation

On getting information about the incident, Bakhri SDO Saurabh Kumar Sunny, BDO Chiranjeev Pandey, Circle Officer Rakesh Singh Yadav, Revenue Officer Dhanashree Bala, Revenue Employees Arun Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Sub-Inspector Khamsh Chaudhary of Navkothi Police Station, Bakhri Police Station President and police force personnel reached the incident. Took stock The SDO assured to provide relief material and polythene sheet etc. at the administrative level. Samsa Panchayat head Abhishek Kumar, Sarpanch Babu Saheb Kunwar, Panchayat committee members Ranjit Mahato, Gautam Goswami, former BJP candidate Ramshankar Paswan, Rajendra Sharma, former chief Vidyanand Mahato, Manish Kumar, Ranveer Kumar, Rajdev Mahato, Sitaram Paswan have met the families of the victims. He was consoled and assured to get proper compensation.

