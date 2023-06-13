Begusarai: Bajalpura Ghat reverberated with gunfire on the banks of the Ganges, panic among contractors and laborers

Begusarai: Three vicious miscreants created a stir among the soil mining laborers and tractor and JCB drivers by firing 20-25 rounds in the dark of night at Bajalpura Ganga Ghat of Madhurapur under Teghda police station area. Workers engaged in soil mining works on the banks of the Ganges told that on Saturday night at Madhurapur’s Bajalpura Ghat, the three miscreants started searching for the sensor while waving weapons. The miscreants created a sensation by demanding Rs 5 lakh as extortion tax from the sensor. Vicious miscreants have threatened to kill the contractors and laborers doing soil mining work on the banks of the Ganges for not paying the Rangbaji tax. Due to the incident of firing on the banks of the Ganges, there was a stir among the laborers and tractor drivers engaged in soil mining. Due to the knock of criminals at Bajalpura Ghat in Madhurapur, there is panic among the people of nearby villages.

Half a dozen bullet shells and one cartridge recovered

The miscreants have openly challenged the police by demanding extortion tax of Rs. Due to the sound of gunfire on the banks of river Ganges, there was panic in Teghra police. Teghra’s in-charge police station president cum police sub-inspector Varun Kumar told that miscreants have carried out the incident of aerial firing at Madhurapur’s Bajalpura Ganga Ghat in the night. Police recovered half a dozen bullet casings and one cartridge from the spot. Vicious miscreants have carried out the incident of firing at Bajalpura Ghat in the battle of taboos regarding soil mining on the banks of the Ganges. Police said that Aadharpur resident Amit Kumar alias Lakhpati, who is getting soil mining done on the banks of the Ganges, has accused three people of Madhurapur of spreading terror by firing in the air for extortion of five lakh rupees.

FIR registration process is going on

In the incident of firing on the banks of Ganga, the process of registering an FIR against three miscreants including Madhurapur resident Ghungroo Kumar Singh is going on in Teghra police station under relevant sections. Police said that the applicant Amit Kumar alias Lakhpati has been doing soil mining work on the banks of the Ganges for years. Lakhpati has also gone to jail in the past in connection with illegal soil mining on the banks of the Ganges, murderous attacks on villagers for protesting and in the Arms Act case. He has come out of Begusarai jail only a few months ago. The incident of aerial firing on the banks of the Ganga seems to be the result of mutual supremacy between the bullies of Madhurapur village in the case of soil mining.

There is a matter of supremacy in soil mining

Police said that all the three scoundrels, including the vicious Ghungroo Kumar Singh, who were named in the firing incident, have already gone to jail in several serious cases. There has been a stir in the police department due to the crackling of bullets by the criminals regarding the supremacy of soil mining on the banks of the Ganges. Teghra police is probing the firing incident.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCCW576dn9k)