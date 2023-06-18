Begusarai: Deputy Sarpanch’s husband shot dead when he came to resolve dispute in Panchayat, search continues

A state in Eastern India: In Begusarai, even after a lot of strictness of the administration, the process of firing continues continuously, due to which an atmosphere of panic prevails in different areas of the district. Last night fearless criminals called for Panchayati and shot and injured the husband of Deputy Sarpanch. The incident is of ward number-two of Sahebpurkamal West Panchayat of Sahebpurkamal police station area. Chandeshwari Yadav, son of Bengali Prasad Yadav, the injured local resident, was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the bullet is stuck in the back till the news is sent.

shot in the back

In relation to the incident, it is being told that Mahesh Tanti called him to hold a panchayat for money transactions at night. Meanwhile, a criminal named Amit Yadav, son of Kailu Yadav, escaped after being shot in the back. As soon as the bullet was fired, there was a stir on the spot. After this, he was admitted to Sadar Hospital in a hurry. Local people told that the culprit who shot Amit Yadav is of suspicious nature. He has come back from jail a few days back in the liquor case. He shot and killed the husband of the Upsarpanch who was responsible for sending him to jail.

Ongoing raids to arrest

SP Yogendra Kumar said that during the panchayat in the night, Amit Kumar Yadav was reported to have shot Chandeshwari Yadav, the husband of the deputy sarpanch. The injured has been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The SP told that the incident was verified by the police station. Raids are going on to arrest the accused Amit Kumar. At present, two people are being interrogated by taking them into custody. The main accused will also be arrested soon. The local people have demanded the police administration to curb the increasing criminal incidents in the area, so that people can live in a fear-free environment.

